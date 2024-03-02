Revanth to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign from Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 06:55 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign from Mahabubnagar constituency at a public meeting in the MVS College Grounds in the town on Wednesday evening.

The State government had recently announced that the Kodangal Narayanpet lift irrigation project would be taken up. This apart, Rs.11 crore was released towards compensation for Sangambanda oustees. The Congress is planning to cash in on the development agenda in the parliamentary constituency limits.

To this effect, Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency Congress candidate Vamshichand Reddy along with Mahabubnagar MLA Y Srinivas Reddy and others met the Chief Minister at his residence and invited him for the public meeting.

The Chief Minister had announced development works worth Rs.5,000 crore for Kodangal constituency, the party cadre is expecting similar announcement for Mahabubnagar as well.