Revival of Kapra Lake on cards

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

The works to develop Kapra lake as a picnic spot will be carried out with Rs 9 crore that has been sanctioned. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Secunderabad will soon have one more weekend picnic spot, if plans of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department materialize without any hurdle.

A proposal to rejuvenate the Kapra Lake, once among the biggest water bodies this side of the city, is moving towards the implementation phase, with the MA&UD planning to clean and fence the entire lake.

An exclusive play area for children, benches for visitors, illumination and greenery are part of the revival project. Work on the walkways that are pending will also be completed, officials said, adding that these works would be carried out with Rs.9 crore that has already been sanctioned.

The works, supposed to be taken up by the Irrigation department, were delayed due to various reasons including restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A meeting with elected representatives and officials of different departments that will be part of the project is scheduled next week and works related to the lake’s rejuvenation will start soon,” an official of MA&UD said.

The department, for a start, has come up with a solution to get rid of the floating trash in the lake and to test the pollution levels, for which it has roped in a startup in coordination with T-Hub. The startup, Eunoia Innovations, will deploy its product to clear water hyacinth and other floating thrash from the lake and to record the pollution levels in the water body.

“The floating trash collectors that are usually used to clear the water hyacinth and other waste in the middle of the lake and at places where the depth is more. But areas near the shores of the lake are left out by these machines as they are shallow. Our product efficiently removes the water hyacinth and other floating waste from the corner of the lakes too,” said Alankar Achadin, Managing Director & CEO of Eunoia Innovations.

CS Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad thanked the startup for choosing Kapra Lake for the project. Speaking about the project, Kapra Corporator S Swarna Raj said there was a plan to install an idol in the middle of the lake as well, much on the lines of the Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar. However, the proposal was yet to be finalised.