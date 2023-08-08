RGIA bustles with activity as students jet off for studies

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has been experiencing a bustling frenzy of students jetting off to foreign shores in pursuit of their educational dreams.

For weeks now, the airport has been seeing a surge in activity as an increasing number of students prepare to begin their academic journey overseas this fall. Footage capturing the bustling scenes at the international terminal has been going viral with the GMR Hyderabad Airport requesting the passengers to cooperate and minimise the number of well-wishers and vehicles to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Ajaya Kumar Vemulapati, director of the Institute of Management and Foreign Studies (IMFS) in Hyderabad, says, “This year, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in the number of students from India going abroad for studies. Nearly 40 per cent of them hail from the Telugu- speaking States, contributing significantly to the soaring numbers.” He emphasises that the imminent Fall intake, commencing late August and early September, prompts many students to embark on their journeys at the beginning of August to adapt themselves to their new environments.