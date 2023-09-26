RGIA Hyderabad welcomes over 20 lakh passengers in August

RGIA in Hyderabad has continued its upward trajectory by recording 24.1 per cent growth in passenger volume in August 2023, compared to the same month last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:08 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

According to data released by the Airports Authority of India, the airport witnessed a surge in passenger numbers, welcoming a total of 2,036,328 passengers during the month, compared to 1,640,771 passengers in August 2022.

This August, RGIA hosted a total of 3,39,177 international passengers and 16,97,151 domestic passengers. The airport has been a critical gateway for travelers both within India and to international destinations.

The growth in passenger numbers was complemented by an increase in aircraft traffic movements at RGIA.

In August, the airport witnessed 14,388 aircraft movements, representing a significant 13.7 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

Adding to its list of achievements, recently, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), the company responsible for managing RGIA, announced that it has been awarded a prestigious 4-star rating by Skytrax.

The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a globally recognized benchmark for evaluating the quality of airports across the world.