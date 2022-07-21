RGUKT-Basar, TASK enter MoU for skill development

Published Date - 01:48 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Nirmal: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT- Basar and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Information Technology Minister K Taraka Ramarao on the premises of IT Hub in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The authorities of both Under the MoU and TASK, students from RGUKT Basar would be selected for a skill-development programme that will get them ready for use in the workplace. The agreement provides access to industrial initiatives, mentorship, and internship possibilities that lead to placements to students of RGUKT-Basar. It can be handy in cracking jobs and hone their skills, they added.

RGUKT students express happiness

Over 100 engineering colleges have received training in specialised skills from TASK, which lays special focus on students belonging to remote areas, authorities of the academy added. Students, who were demanding the administration of the university collaboration of other institutions for growth of their careers and to meet expectations of the industry, expressed happiness over the agreement.

Telangana ITE principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TASK Chief Executive Officer Shrikanth Sinha, RGUKT in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana, director Prof Satish Kumar, dean Dr Chandrasekhar Rao, associate dean Dr Devaraju Gurram, IIED coordinator Mr Rakesh Reddy, Head of the department Swapnil attended the event.

