RGUKT student, who ended life, wrote a heart-wrenching letter to parents

In a heart-wrenching note purportedly written by Shirisha and recovered from her hostel, she urged her parents to fulfill her last wish--to unite with her brother-in-law Akash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 12:32 PM

Tenugu Shirisha (17)

Nirmal: Tenugu Shirisha (17), who committed suicide by hanging in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies RGUKT-Basar on Thursday night, requested her parents to dispose of her body at a spot where her brother-in-law, with whom she fell in love, was cremated.

In a heart-wrenching note purportedly written by Shirisha and recovered from her hostel, she urged her parents to fulfill her last wish–to unite with her brother-in-law Akash. “We could not live together when we were alive. Let us unite at least after death. Burn my body where the body of Akash was cremated,” she pleaded with her mother and father.

Also Read RGUKT-Basar student ends life in Nirmal

Shirisha, who was pursuing Pre-University Course I year at the university, disclosed that she resorted to the drastic step as she was unable to bear the death of Akash. “My life is void without Akash. I am going to meet him. I am ending life not because I am frightened by someone, but because I need his love,” she clarified.

Hailing from Davvuru village in Manoor mandal in Sangareddy district, the student went home following the death of Akash, a few days back. She was dropped on the campus by her father on Thursday. She was apparently depressed to lose him. She was alone in her room and was found hanging. She was immediately rushed to a health centre where doctors declared that she was brought dead.

Meanwhile, Akash, a student, too committed suicide by hanging after being reportedly reprimanded by Narasimhulu, the father of Shirisha for moving closely with her Davvuru village in Manoor mandal on February 1. Mudhole Inspector Gummadi Mallesh said that a case was registered and investigations were taken up.

Shirisha, in her suicide note, wanted police to take stringent action against those who were responsible for Akash’s death.