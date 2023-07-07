Phase I counseling begins at RGUKT-Basar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Nirmal: The first phase of three-day long counseling for admission into the six-year B Tech programme offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar commenced on the premises of the varsity on Friday.

RGUKT director Prof Satheesh Kumar, in a statement, said that the students who were shortlisted from serial number 1 to 500 attended the counseling and underwent verification of certificates relating to their education qualifications, income and nativity. A help desk was created for clarifying doubts and for assisting the students in attending the process.

The students figured from serial number 501 to 1,000 can participate in the counseling on July 8. The candidates falling between serial number 1,001 and 1,404 can take the procedure on July 9. The counseling of students from differently abled and sports category is going to be conducted on July 14, while the students with NCC and CAP certificates can participate in the process on July 15.