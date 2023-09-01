Rice exports problems owed to Centre’s lack of foresight: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Niranjan Reddy said that the confusion that prevailed over the rice exports as well as the curbs that came into effect on its shipments subsequently smacked of a clear lack of foresight

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture, S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that the confusion that prevailed over the rice exports as well as the curbs that came into effect on its shipments subsequently smacked of a clear lack of foresight on the part of the union Government.

In an obvious reference to panic buying of rice among the Indian diaspora in different countries triggered by the ban on export of non–Basmati white rice, he pointed out that the Centre had declined to procure rice six months ago on the plea that it had enough reserves. But subsequently, it banned the rice export. He was speaking at a meet-and-greet programme organized by Telangana NRIs in Washington DC on the fourth day of his visit to the US.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the NRIs had played a vital role in the statehood movement. Telangana was formed on the foundation of many sacrifices. As desired by the Chief Minister, the architect of new Telangana, we were able to create miracles in the process of rebuilding the new state. The momentum of growth was sustained by all means. After the formation of the new state, the profile of the irrigation sector was changed.

Under the Mission Kakatiya, the ponds and small irrigation sources were rejuvenated. The Kaleshwaram project constructed by the State Government was an engineering marvel and it was hailed by the engineer of the Central Water Resources Commission. Telangana had come a long way in emerging as a state holding hope for the country. It is the top producer of food grains feeding millions in the country. It had even surpassed the State of Punjab in production of paddy.

Emphasizing the need for Uberisation of agriculture to meet the need of the farmers, he said moves were afoot to support the farmer. Welcoming new innovations in agriculture, he said the agricultural exports would be encouraged. Telangana has the lands and climate suitable for growing different crops. The state government encourages oil palm cultivation.

Self self sufficiency can be achieved in production of edible oils, provided the farmers were given due support.

Welcoming the support of the NRIs from the state, he said the state could preserve its biodiversity while making rapid strides in the production of meat and fish. The state villages had achieved self-sufficiency.