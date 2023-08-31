TS exploring scope for working with US on emerging farm sector technologies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the State was exploring the scope for cooperation with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the field of research. A ministerial team led by him, which is on a tour of the US, held discussions with representatives of the USDA in Washington DC.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Minister the government of Telangana was keen on supporting the peasant community with advanced technology. The government had tasked itself with the responsibility of making agriculture remunerative activity so that future generations would prefer to invest in agriculture and its allied sectors.

The team had discussions with the US officials on opportunities to work together in the fields of seed technology, post-harvest management, marketing, emerging technologies, planting techniques, issues of agriculture economics and IT. The team which visited the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington DC had talks with its director Manjit Mishra and other officials of the institute.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) is an agency of the USDA. NIFA’s main goals are to conduct research that will improve agriculture in the United States, encourage innovation of technology, provide necessary funding, increase agricultural productivity, and ensure environmental protection.

Speaking at the meeting, NIFA Director Manjit Mishra said research was very important for agricultural development in any country. But the role of politicians was crucial in converting that research into meaningful results. Calling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a visionary leader, Misra said he had met IT Minister KT Rama Rao also at the World Food Prize Organization.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, significant progress was made during the last nine years in agriculture sector in the State. He knew the role of agriculture and its allied sectors in creating employment. That’s why he was encouraging farmers by promoting pro-agricultural policies, Niranjan Reddy said, adding that the agriculture sector here was in crisis in the undivided State. Thanks to the support of the government, agriculture had become a remunerative activity. Through Mission Kakatiya, tanks and and ponds were de-silted and rehabilitated. The world’s largest Lift Irrigation Projects Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy were built by the State government.

The 24 hour free electricity provided to the agriculture sector started paying off. Now in Telangana, there was plenty of water and electricity. The cultivation area was increasing and employment opportunities are available. Telangana has overtaken Punjab in paddy production. The climatic conditions in India were suitable for growing crops in all seasons throughout the year. With resources India has been endowed with, we can provide food to 140 crore people in our country.

Telangana Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Telangana Seed Development Corporation MD K Kesavulu, Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep and others were present.