Telangana: Rice Millers agree to unload paddy stocks that arrive at mill stations 

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Rice millers agreed to start unloading the paddy stocks arriving at their mills with immediate effect. They urged the State government to compensate for the losses incurred due to milling of paddy into raw rice rather than parboiled rice during the Yasangi season.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar who held discussions with the millers association representatives at his chambers here on Friday, assured to take up their issues with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and find an amicable solution at the earliest. He reminded that the officers committee led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was studying various options to minimise the losses for farmers as well as the millers.

The Minister reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was purchasing entire paddy crop from farmers and urged the millers to cooperate with the State government in completing the milling apart from handing it over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). “The wastage should not be beyond the permissable limits. As the paddy is procured and supplied by the State government, you need not have doubts about the quality of the crop,” he said.

A quintal paddy will yield about 67 per cent raw rice during Vaanakalam season, but it will yield only 34-35 per cent raw rice during the Yasangi season. The millers have been demanding that the State government to compensate for the losses and adverse impincurred due to custom milled rice.

Responding to the same, the millers urged the government to address pending issues and also ensure that they do not suffer losses due to the production of the custom milled rice (CMR).

