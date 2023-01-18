RICS invites applications for admissions into various MBA specialization courses

Hyderabad: RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) has opened applications for admissions into various MBA specialization courses in the Built Environment (real estate, infrastructure, and construction).

The institution is offering three full-time PG programmes — MBA in Real Estate, Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, and MBA in Construction Economics & Quantity Surveying, according to a press release.

Candidates seeking admissions under the sponsored category are required to have 50 per cent marks in graduation with a minimum score of MAT-450/GMAT- 450/ CMAT – 100 or percentile in CAT/XAT – 65 / NMAT – 50 or Amity written test on the day of interview. Admissions under the non-sponsored category require the applicants to have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation with a minimum score of MAT -500/GMAT – 500 / CMAT – 150 or percentile in CAT/XAT – 75 / NMAT – 60 or Amity written test on the day of interview, it added.

More details at https://www.ricssbe.org/.