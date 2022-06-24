Right way to get a structured essay

By Anirudh Billa

Hyderabad: In the previous article, we looked into how to create an impactful introduction for an essay with an example. Now, let us understand how to build a body which is the main component of the essay.

In the body, we will describe, explain and argue for the given essay. Such elaboration requires a proper structure, which we will discuss in this article.

Prepare structure for the body:

Structure 1:

Past, present and future

In this structure, you should develop the main body that covers the evolution of the topic from its origin, present status and future prospects. This structure is useful for topics which are broad and generic.

Example

1) The global order: Political and economical

The essay body should include historical perspective of early political and economic. Here talk about early man’s life in a hunter-gatherer society and then into Neolithic agricultural societies followed by the age of kingdoms. Now, move to the present global political and economic order with some analysis regarding issues, challenges and list out several reasons backing them. Conclude with future prospects with the global order of tomorrow and add your suggestions as to what is to be done.

The above paragraph is a skeleton and must include points for the given essay topic. You can elaborate with more dimensions to enrich your essay.

Structure 2:

Individual to Global Level:

This structure includes individual, family, society, workplace, country and global level. Link the topic to different levels as given above. Elaborate using this structure easily.

Let us take a topic and apply the above structure

Example: With great power comes great responsibility

Now elaborate on the above essay topic with different walks of life from the individual to the global level. Powerful people should act with responsibility or else if this power is misused, we will face the worst consequences. Explain why and how power gets abused and we can build responsible individuals, societies and nations, etc.

Structure 3: Debating Pros and Cons

You will find some essay topics which are debatable in nature.

Let’s see some topics here:

1) Death penalty should be abolished or continued?

2) Internet boon or bane?

3) Capitalism vs Socialism

In the main body, briefly discuss the concept with history and definition. Then divide the main body into broad sections with pros and cons (for and against) about the topic. Finally, in conclusion, you can present your stance on the issue clearly.

Structure 4: Pestle

Pestle is an acronym for Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal and Environmental.

Explaining the topic in the above-told dimensions

Apart from Pestle dimensions you can add a few more like – administrative, historic, scientific, security, etc. This is a standard style and the easiest way to generate more points covering vast dimensions. You take a statement and elaborate it across various sectors and give your perspective. It is useful when the question statement is philosophical in nature representing a generally accepted truth.

Let us apply on the following example essay topic:

Best for an individual is not necessarily best for the society

Use Pestle structure now,

1) Political: Election malpractices can benefit an individual corrupted politician but it has terrific consequences for the society and nation at large

2) Economical: Free market might be useful for wealthy entrepreneurs and privileged sections of the society, but it may not ensure justice for everyone.

Similarly add social, technological, legal and environmental dimensions.

The four different structures discussed above will be useful for creating the body of the essay in a structured manner. Check the suitability of the structure for the given essay topic (brainstorm before you start writing the essay). Apart from these four structures, you can develop your own new structures which come with more practice and taking essay mock tests.

