Right website for left-handers

This online portal for left-hand stationery can make your life easier

By | Published: 12:02 am 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: What may be an as-a-matter-of-fact activity for most of us, is a struggle for left-handed people. From writing with a regular pen without struggling for the right posture to using regular scissors or even using scale the correct way, left-handed people struggle with day-to-day activities.

This was the same struggle that Punjab-born, Hyderabad settled couple Sandeep Pavitter Singh and Pavitter Singh noticed in their 10-year-old son as soon as he entered the fifth standard. An intelligent child till the fourth standard, Gurinder Singh was unable to complete his assignments in time shaking his confidence. The parents felt maybe he was unable to cope up and tried to put him in handwriting classes where too he was struggling to write, cut, and do craftwork. The Singh couple then realised their son was a struggling left-hander in a world full of right-handed people.

“We saw him facing the issue of smudging when he was using gel pens and had a different posture to write leading to a slowdown in his writing speed. He was also unable to efficiently use stationery like sharpener, scale, and scissors. That is when we started researching on left-hand stationery and found that either you had to import them or ask friends and family to get them from the US or elsewhere. There were no dedicated left-hand stationery makers available in India,” Sandeep said adding the available products were expensive.

Being a housewife, Sandeep did not have much knowledge about running a business but the need to help her son and many like him pushed her and her techie husband to start this online portal for left-hand stationery. They started speaking to manufacturers and realised that due to low market penetration these manufacturers were not willing to make stationery for left-handers.

Over time they convinced the manufacturers to start making them in bulk and started putting them on their website which was launched in 2017 as a Facebook page initially and then developed into a full-fledged e-commerce portal.

“Our focus was on providing affordable stationery for left-handed children as we realised many left-handed adults were able to manage with the regular products and it was the children who were struggling. We provide stationery for kids above the age group of three,” Sandeep said.

The portal has scissors for all age groups in different sizes, two types of sharpeners, specially designed pens for left-handers, scale sets, and few articles on how to correct children’s posture while writing with the left hand through the use of a specially-designed clipboard. The Left Hand Shop is now working on launching products in the kitchen supplies category as well. Anyone looking for products and stationery for left-handers can access their website www.thelefthandshop.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .