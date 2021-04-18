Rising Covid cases: Telangana to ramp up sanitation drives

KTR directs officials to initiate extensive spraying of sodium hypochlorite, other disinfectants

Hyderabad: With the Covid pandemic turning severe, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to initiate special sanitisation drives, besides extensive spraying of sodium hypochlorite and other disinfectants in the GHMC and all other municipalities and municipal corporations.

The Minister wanted the officials to cancel leaves and ensure 100 per cent attendance of employees. He instructed the entomologists in all the municipalities and municipal corporations to be alert.

“All the officials should work in coordination with the Health Department and initiate measures in containing the Covid spread,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister spoke to MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director Satyanarayana, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar over the phone on Saturday and directed them to commence spraying of sodium hypochlorite immediately, especially in public places and other vulnerable areas.

“Utilise all the vehicles available for spraying operations. If required, hire more,” Rama Rao directed the officials. He also directed them to utilise Pattana Pragathi funds to take up the works.

“Conduct awareness campaigns about safety precautions to be taken to combat the virus. Ensure citizens wear masks all the time in public spaces,” he added.

The Minister issued specific instructions to the officials to vaccinate all frontline workers in the department. In reply, the officials informed the Minister that by Sunday all the workers and the staff in the GHMC would be inoculated. In other municipalities and municipal corporations, the exercise would be completed in a couple of days.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar later instructed municipal Commissioners and other officials to personally monitor the sanitation measures and ensure extensive spraying of disinfectants.

