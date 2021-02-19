Rohingyas obtain 32 fake passports in Bodhan

Officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad took two Rohingyas into their custody 15 days ago who were going to Dubai on Indian passports.

Nizamabad: Special Branch police officials colluded with Rohingya migrants and issued 32 passports illegally on one house number in Bodhan town by taking a huge amount from them. Eventually an SI and ASI were suspended following enquiry.

In this case, RGAI officials took Sub-Inspector Malleshwar Rao and ASI Anil into their custody as they had worked as Special Branch (SB) Head constables at Bodhan town. Now Malleshwara Rao is working as Sub-Inspector in Siddipet and Anil is working as ASI in Bodhan town.

In this case, police officials conducted investigation in the last ten days and took 12 persons, SI, ASI, six Rohingyas, three mee-Seva owners belonging to Nizamabad and Bodhan town and a mediator belonged to Bodhan town into their.

During the investigation, police officials found out that 32 passports were issued to Rohingya migrants on the same house number belonging to Bodhan town SI Malleshwar Rao and ASI Anil provided no-objection certificate for them. Malleshwar Rao and Anil took huge amounts from them to issue these no objection certificates. Malleshwar Rao issued 40 passports from 2014 to 2019 and Anil issued above 30 passports during their tenure.

Tainted officials suspended

Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya suspended SI Malleshwar Rao and ASI Anil. The police have also initiated an inquiry into the assets of these tainted police official. Police have taken this case seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.