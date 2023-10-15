Rohit Shetty reveals Deepika Padukone’s ‘Shakti Shetty’ look in ‘Singham Again’

By ANI Published Date - 12:02 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action film ‘Singham Again‘ on the occasion of the first day of Navratri unveiled the first look of actor Deepika Padukone as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, director Rohit Shetty shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI… MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY… MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”

In the poster, Deepika donned the cop uniform for the first time.

She is seen sitting in front of what it seems like a burning vehicle and holding the guy with a gun in his mouth.

In the second post, the ‘Pathaan’ actor is seen holding a gun with a bandage on her hand and a smile on her face.

Deepika will be seen playing the role of a cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s new cop film.

Soon after Rohit dropped the first look, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ranveer Singh commented, “‘Re Deva!!!! AALI RE AALI !!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Shamita Shetty commented, “Woohoooo! Super hot!”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face big clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’.

‘Singham’ was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also be seen in ‘Singham Again’ in a special appearance role reprising their roles Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

