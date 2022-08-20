| Rousing Welcome At Uppal As Cm Kcr Heads To Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:19 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao got a rousing welcome at Uppal during the Munugode Praja Sabha.

The Chief Minister’s campaign is passing through Uppal, LB Nagar, ORR Pedda Amberpet via Narayanpur and will end at Munugode.

Thousands of party workers gathered at Uppal Nagole stretch to greet the Chief Minister. When the convoy reached Nagole, the huge gathering led to a mild traffic jam as party workers and local people rushed towards the vehicle in which the Chief Minister was travelling.

The security personnel cleared the people and made way for the convoy.