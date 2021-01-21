Rowdy sheeter held with daggers in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Task Force nabbed two auto-rickshaw drivers who were in illegal possession of daggers at Chandrayangutta here on Thursday. Three daggers were seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Saber (34) of Mohammed Nagar in Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta and an active rowdy sheeter of Chandrayangutta police station and Mohd Bin Abdullah alias Topi Mohammed (26), from Omer Colony in Chandrayangutta.

The duo was caught while moving suspiciously and three daggers, which were concealed under their garments, were seized and handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.

