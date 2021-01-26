Rowdy sheeter Kala Feroz stabbed to death in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed to death Kala Feroz, a rowdy sheeter at RK Society in Sanath Nagar here on Tuesday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the killing.

The assailants, who are yet to be identified, attacked him with knives resulting in grievous bleeding injuries.

He was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Sanath Nagar police reached the spot and have taken up investigation.

The footage from surveillance cameras is being verified to identify the killers. Sources said Feroz was earlier involved in the murder case of Wahed, a rowdy sheeter.

Police suspect Wahed’s associates could be behind the murder. The body was shifted for autopsy.

