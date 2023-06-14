RPF seized drugs worth Rs.1.64 crore in 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division officials have seized narcotics worth Rs.1.64 crore under ‘Operation Narcos’ until now this year.

In order to curb the flow of narcotics through trains, Operation Narcos was launched by the RPF, which is empowered to conduct search, seizure and arrest under NDPS Act since April 2019 and has been actively attempting to restrict this illegal trade.

As a part of these efforts, the RPF intensified its checks in trains and in identified black spots across the country in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal trade.

During the year 2022, RPF Secunderabad recovered narcotics products in 35 incidents valued at Rs.7.84 crore and arrested 41 persons for drug smuggling and handed them over to the law enforcement agencies concerned.

This year until now, RPF Secunderabad officials arrested nine persons and seized narcotics worth Rs.1.64 crore, with an increase of 90.69 per cent in seizure value of narcotic products compared to the corresponding month of previous year.

On Tuesday night, two persons carrying marijuana in Konark Express were caught during checking between Lingampalli and Tandur railway stations. Drug worth Rs.45.6 lakh was seized.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee applauded the action of RPF and stated that narcotics not only destroys the health of youth, but also damage the economy and the well-being of the nation.

“Drug addiction has far reaching implications as it affects both the body and the mental health of the person. RPF, Secunderabad division intensified its checks in trains in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal trade,” she said.