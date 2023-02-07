RPI president’s office set on fire in Guntur

The office of Republic Party of India state president Borugadda Anil was set fire to by miscreants on Monday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Guntur: The office of Republic Party of India state president Borugadda Anil was set fire to by miscreants on Monday night.

According to reports, petrol was sprinkled on the office premises, located on Donkaroad, and set ablaze, resulting in the furniture reduced to ashes.

Anil alleged that Nellore MLA Kotamreddi Sridhar Reddy was responsible for the arson and some local Telugu Desam Party leaders also had a hand in it.

The RPI leader, some time ago, telephoned Sridhar Reddy and warned him of dire consequences if he criticised Chief Minister Jagan and adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.