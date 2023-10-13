No vehicle would be allowed into Nalgonda district without checking at state border check posts: District Collector

Nalgonda: District Collector and District Election Officer RV Karnan on Friday said that no vehicle would be allowed into the state without checking at state boarder integrated check posts at Wadapally in Damaracherla mandal and Nagarjuna Sagar tailpond in Adavidevulapally in the district.

Inspecting the state border integrated check posts, Karnan said that officials of police, revenue and excise would be posted at integrated check posts at the state border to curb the illegal transportation of money and liquor into the district as a model code of conduct has come into force of Telangana state legislative assembly elections-2023.

He said that the people would generally travel between AP and Telangana on Krishna water in indigenous boats at Adavidulapally. Hence, we have laid focus on checking the persons coming to the district in the boats, he added. He said that flying squads have already started checking of vehicles at strategic points and people should carry proof for transactions of money when they were carrying money more than Rs 50,000.

Otherwise, the it would be considered as unaccounted money and seized by the officials. A grievance committee headed by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer was set up for release of seized money not related to elections. After examining the proofs, the committee would return the money to its owners within 24 hours, he added. The details of the seized money of more than Rs 10 lakhs would be sent to IT department after releasing it to its owners by the committee, he added

He said that static surveillance teams would start work from November 3 and Elections Observers (general, expenditure) would be deputed to the district by Elections Commission of India by the date, he added.