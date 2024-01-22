Rs 1 crore for Sammakka-Sarakka jatara arrangements: MLA

Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Monday examined arrangements for the jatara to be held at Rekurthy on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:08 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar has asked officials to make all arrangements for the biennial tribal fair Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara by spending Rs.1 crore.

During the last jatara, besides laying CC roads around Sammakka-Sarakka gaddelu (platforms), arranging of railing, construction of stairs around the hillock, bathing rooms, cleaning of canal and other workers were completed.

District officials would start work in another two to three days for the jatara, which will be held from February 21 to 24. Stating that about five lakh devotees were expected to visit jatara this time around, he instructed officials to start releasing water into the canal five days before the jatara.