Will not move no-trust motion in MCK: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 08:29 PM

MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar interacting with media persons in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Local MLA and former minister Gangula Kamalakar made it clear that a no-trust motion would not be moved in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar since all the corporators were with the BRS.

It was not possible for anybody to divide BRS, he said during a chit-chat with a section of the media here on Saturday. The MLA’s comments gained significance in the wake of rumors making rounds among political circles that about 15 BRS corporators were planning to shift their loyalty to the Congress. There were also reports that some of the corporators had recently met in a star hotel in Karimnagar town to discuss their future plans.

Kamalakar also expressed confidence that the BRS would win the Karimnagar seat in the next Lok Sabha elections. Informing that the fight would be between BRS and BJP candidates, he said that so far, it was not clear who is going to contest from the Congress party.