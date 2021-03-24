Rs 150 cr allocated for Metro Neo project in Warangal city: KTR

He said the State government was not confining development merely to Hyderabad, and was focusing on major Municipal Corporations and municipalities in the State

By | Published: 9:17 pm 12:47 am

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad, a neo Metro has been proposed for Warangal city and the State Government has allocated Rs.150 crore towards execution of the project, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

He said the State government was not confining development merely to Hyderabad, and was focusing on major Municipal Corporations and municipalities in the State to ensure uniform infrastrucfure development and sanitation.

Accordingly, Rs. 250 crore have been sanctioned for Warangal Municipal Corporation, Rs. 154 crore for Khammam Municipal Corporation and sufficient funds for other munipalities, he said in the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Despite the Corona pandemic impact, the State Government released Rs. 1,766 crore to all munipalities and Municipal Corporations last year, he said.

This year too, sufficient funds have been allocated under different programmes to take up several works, and Rs 500 crore has been alloted for setting up integrated vegetable and meat markets in each and every municipality, he said, adding that Rs.200 crore was allocated for developing Vaikuntadhamams in each urban local body while Rs. 783 crore has been sanctioned for setting up faecal sludge treatment plants in all the munipalities across the State. “All these works will be completed in six months,” said Rama Rao.

Following the success of the Disaster Response Force teams, similar teams will be introduced shortly in Nizamabad and other Municipal Corporations, he said.

With the state government extending the much required financial assistance, all the munipalities are clearing the power bills regularly, besides paying the employees salaries monthly, he said adding that this was not the case in the past as there were instances when Municipal paid salaries once four to five months.

Further to make urban local bodies self-sustained, initiatives like 10 per cent green budget allocation, installing LED streetlights etc have been taken up, he said, adding that to execute different works under TUFIDC, Rs.1925 crore have been approved.

Regarding provision for new exits on ORR facilitating access to different areas, the MAUD Minister said permission was accorded for retrofitting interchange access at Kokapet. Currently, there are 18 interchanges on ORR, if need be more access facilities will be provided, he said.

The Minister said as part of ensuring planned development, a new layout is being developed at Kokapet with a cost of Rs. 268 crore. Through the sale of developed plots in the layout, the State Government aims to generate Rs. 2500 crore, he said.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .