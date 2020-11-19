Rs 2.66 cr for renovation of ZPP High Schools in Nalgonda

Rs 1.25 lakh will be released for each school for the purpose of painting, flooring, electrical repair works and setting up of science laboratories

Nalgonda: To give a facelift to the Zilla Praja Parishad High Schools, Rs 1.25 lakh will be released for each school for the purpose of painting, flooring, electrical repair works and setting up of science laboratories, said ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Thursday.

Attending a meeting of Mandal Education Officers and Head Masters of ZPPHS held at ZP meeting hall in Nalgonda as the chief guest, Narender Reddy said the State government was committed to strengthening of all government schools in the State.

As a part of it, Rs 50,000 would be sanctioned for each ZPPHS for the purpose of renovation. In addition to this, Rs 25,000 would be sanctioned to each ZPPHS from funds of 15th Finance Commission for repairing of toilets and providing drinking water facility, he said. Another Rs 50,000 for each school would be sanctioned for setting up of a science lab.

In total, Rs 2.66 crore would be sanctioned to 213 ZP High Schools in the district. MEOs and Head Masters of the schools should work in coordination and ensure the works to be taken up with the founds at the earliest. Dictionaries (English to Telugu) would be supplied to schools in 1:3 ratio of the students, he added.

District Education Officer Bixapathi thanked the Zilla Parishad Chairman for renovation of the ZPP High Schools in the district.

