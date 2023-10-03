Rs 5 lakh reward for athlete Nandini

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 3 October 23
Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Agasara Nandini, who won a bronze medal in the women’s heptathlon event at the Asian Games, has been rewarded with Rs 5 lakh for her show in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

State Minister KT Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar and Naveen Nicholas felicitated the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student and presented the cheque.

