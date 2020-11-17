Rs 9,764 cr spent by HMWSSB on water infra

HMWSSB has constructed reservoirs, laid new pipelines and existing network improved for ensuring safe and potable drinking water across the city

Hyderabad: From days when people had to stage dharnas for a pot of drinking water, Hyderabad had come a long way in the last six years with the drinking water supply scenario in the city witnessing tremendous change, and protests demanding drinking water are now unheard of anywhere in Hyderabad.

This did not happen overnight. The vision of the State government to facilitate provision of sufficient drinking water to residents across the city and even in the peripheral areas of the city and in villages along and beyond the Outer Ring Road made this possible.

Since 2014, a whopping Rs 9,764.27 crore has been spent by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) towards executing different projects across its limits. The cumulative expenditure over the last six years is perhaps the highest expenditure met by the HMWSSB since its inception. Several reservoirs were constructed, new pipelines were laid and existing pipeline networks were improved apart from many other works being taken up.

In addition to extending services to peripheral areas, emphasis was laid on maintenance of the core city operations. As a result, over the last six years, there have hardly been any protests by people demanding drinking water.

Apart from ensuring safe and potable drinking water, equal importance was accorded to the sewerage system in the city. As part of improvement of water supply and sewerage services, HMWSSB has taken up strengthening works of water supply and sewerage system, manning operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage systems including hiring of water tankers, sewer cleaning Airtech machines and mini jetting machines etc.

The vision of the State government mandated that officials plan and develop alternate sources of drinking water supply and minimise the dependence on Manjira and the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

During 2014-15, capital expenditure of Rs 1,287.43 crore was incurred towards Godavari Phase-I & Krishna Phase-III projects. The amount was Rs 1,157.65 crores during 2015-16. The project of providing water supply distribution network for peripheral areas of GHMC was taken up during 2016-17 and with GDWSS Phase-I, Krishna Phase-III and regular strengthening works, maintenance of water supply and sewerage system, total capital expenditure for the year was Rs 2,488.51 crores.

Likewise, during the year 2017-18, the pipeline project for Laying of Transmission main from Ghanpur to Patancheru along ORR was also taken up and with regular improvement works and maintenance incurring a total expenditure of Rs 1,396.40 crores.

Keshavpuram project for future requirements

With expansion of the city in all directions, the State government is focusing on meeting future drinking water requirements. Accordingly, a huge reservoir is being planned at Keshavpuram exclusively for the city.

Recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said land acquisition for the Keshavpuram reservoir was almost complete and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would lay the foundation for the project shortly.

Acquisition of 1,490 acres for construction of the reservoir is almost done and once the reservoir is constructed there will be no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050. The Chief Minister had directed to construct an exclusive reservoir to meet the drinking water requirements of the city and accordingly, the Keshavpuram reservoir was being planned, the Minister said.

Strengthening water supply system in old city

Apart from several major projects, HMWSSB has also focused on strengthening of water supply system in the old city. Special development funds were allocated towards this and apart from laying new pipelines and improving the maintenance of the existing ones, HMWSSB took up several works and the capital expenditure incurred during the year 2018-19 & 2019-20 is Rs 1,139.60 crores and Rs 797.26 crores, respectively.

Peripheral Circle Water Supply Project (HUDCO Project)

The water supply system of Peripheral Circles was taken over by HMWSSB during 2007, but adequate infrastructure was not developed. After 2014, the government took up a project at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore and built 61 reservoirs of 279 ml capacity with 2,100 km length of pipeline in all peripheral areas and completed and commissioned the project. As a result, supplies increased to 150 litres per capita daily (LPCD) from 70 LPCD.

ORR Villages water supply project

In over 180 villages within Outer Ring Road, majority of the residents had to either depend on borewells or water tankers to quench their thirst. After 2014, the Government sanctioned a water supply project at a cost of Rs 756 crore. Under this project, 164 reservoirs of 70 ML Capacity with 1,600 km length pipeline covering all villages within ORR was taken up and completed. The supply quantity was increased from 5 Mgd to 25 Mgd.

