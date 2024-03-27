RS Praveen Kumar concerned over delay in joining date for excise constables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 11:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday expressed concerns over delay in issuing the joining date and commencement of training for the 614 excise constables, who received appointment letters from Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy amidst fanfare in a function at LB Stadium.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RS Praveen Kumar shared an attachment of the selected candidate, who explained the difficulty in receiving any update with regards to joining date, report to the job and training date.

The former IPS officer also expressed his anguish over the response of Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao over the issue. He sought to know whether or not there was a government in the State.

According to the letter shared by Praveen Kumar, the aspirant expressed apprehensions over not receiving any update with regards to joining date and training despite receiving the appointment order on February 14, leading to a state of uncertainty and distress.

The candidate urged the government to speed up the process and ensure timely posting.