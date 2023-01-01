| Rta Looking To Set Up New Test Tracks In Hyderabad

The Transport department is checking out the possibilities of setting up new test drive tracks in the city

By C. Romeo Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

File Photo of Driving test track at Nagole

Hyderabad: The Transport department is checking out the possibilities of setting up new test drive tracks in the city. Though there are other tracks already across the five zones in Hyderabad, most of the applicants, even those from far off places, are being sent to the test drive track at Nagole to take the test.

It is learnt that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials are now searching for government lands to create new tracks to cater to the need of the citizens.

Currently, those who applied for driving licences (DLs) and others applying for renewal of driving licences have to take the driving test on the tracks in Nagole.

Those applying for test drives are booking slots on the transport department website well in advance, but in most cases, huge rush is witnessed, testing the patience of applicants.

With a good number of applicants including women and young girls come to take test for driving licences, it is learnt that the officials who are under pressure to clear the rush, are completing tests within five minutes.

Sources said the transport department authorities intend to set up four or five driving test tracks in places including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy district and Medchal-Malkajgiri and under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

They are checking for vacant government lands measuring around 2 acres, comparatively lesser in area that in Uppal and Nagole, which could be used to set up driving tracks in the coming years.

While for Attapur and Ibrahimpatnam RTAs, the driving track facilities are at set up Kondapur and Manneguda, those from LB Nagar and surroundings may have to spend long time in traveling or traffic to reach Manneguda.

For Medchal-Malkajgiri RTA limits, driving tracks are at Uppal, Nagole and Petbasheerabad. It is a task for applicants from Medchal and surroundings to go to Petbasheerabad test track to take the driving test.

Sources said once the transport department officials are able to identify government lands, relevant permissions will be sought from the government and driving tracks will be built in 2023.