TSRTC to provide Dearness Allowance in installments to its employees

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to give an installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees.

The corporation on Saturday announced the sanction of 5 per cent DA which is to be paid from January this year and added that it would be included and paid from September salary.

“The management has decided to sanction the pending 8th DA to its employees. Despite the tough situations being faced, the corporation has so far given 8 DAs,” said TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Goverdhan and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar.