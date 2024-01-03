Free travel in TSRTC: Over 15 lakh zero tickets issued in erstwhile Khammam till Dec 31

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Khammam: Over 15 lakh women and girls have availed the free travel facility offered in TSRTC buses operated by seven depots in Khammam region from December 14 to 31, 2023.

Though the free travel facility was launched on December 9 last year under Maha Lakshmi scheme, issuing of zero tickets in Palle Velugu and Express bus services was started from December 14 onwards, officials said.

From December 14 to 31 as many as 15, 72, 480 women passengers travelled in Palle Velugu and Express services and among them 32, 589 were children. On an average over 87, 000 female passengers travelled in RTC buses per day in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

In terms of percentage, 50.59 percent of 31, 08, 447 total passengers travelled in the said buses during the corresponding period of 18 days were female passengers. According to the officials, it was estimated that revenue of Rs 8. 44 crore would be earned in the region if the State government reimburses the fares of zero tickets.

Khammam depot has served the highest number of female passengers as 4, 04, 450 travelled in the buses operated by the depot. In terms of percentage, Manugur depot served 56.87 percent of female passengers of the total passengers travelled in the buses run by the depot during the period.

Depot wise details of zero ticket passengers and estimated revenue was as follows; Yellandu 62, 774 passengers-earnings Rs 28.43 lakh, Manugur 2, 45, 540- Rs 1.29 crore, Madhira 1, 63, 642- Rs 1.16 crore, Sathupalli 3, 24, 933-Rs 1.32 crore, Kothagudem 2, 12, 869-Rs 1.12 crore, Bhadrachalam 1, 58, 272- Rs 1.14 crore and Khammam 4, 04, 133 passengers-Rs 2.11 crore.

The RTC officials informed that Khammam depot operates 56 Palle Velugu and 38 Express services, Madhira 29 and 21, Sathupalli 37 and 33, Bhadrachalam 19 and 38, Kothagudem 30 and 18, Manugur 14 and 26 while Yellandu depot operates 18 Palle Velugu buses.

The number of female passengers who travelled in the RTC buses since the launch of the free travel facility on December 9 to 31 could be around 20 lakh as it was estimated that over four lakh women utilised the facility from December 9 to 13.