RTC’s vintage beauty pulls crowds to Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:19 AM, Sun - 14 August 22

The Nizam-era Albion Bus, which was imported from London and commissioned in 1932, at Tank Bund during the Grand Bus Parade organised by TSRTC on Saturday.

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) took out a Grand Bus Parade at Tank Bund on Saturday.

Showcasing the culture and heritage of Telangana, the parade comprised a music band and motor cycles and several of the TSRTC’s buses, but it was the antique Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned in 1932 that stole the show.

The bus, which was in service during the years starting 1932, when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD), even had TSRTC Managing Director TSRTC VC Sajjanar at the wheel for some time, even as several hundreds gathered on Tank Bund to have a look at the vintage vehicle.

Apart from the public, RTC staff and officials too participated.