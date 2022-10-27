Rudraveena movie team joins Green India Challenge

Published: 04:53 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative of TRS Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, Rudraveena movie team comprising Shreeram Nimmala, Elsa Ghosh, Madhusudhan Reddy, singer Raghu Kunche, and others planted saplings in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the team stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. They appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

The team thanked Santosh Kumar for the initiative and further nominated Sridhar Reddy, Lakshmi Bhopal, Kalamandir Kalyan, director Lakshmi Narayana, Sandeep Chowdary, actor Abhiram, and director Laksmi Narayana for the challenge.