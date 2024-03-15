Ruling party is framing BRS leaders in false cases, forcing them join Congress: Harish

Harish Rao pointed out that the cases filed against Madhusudhan Reddy were bailable, but the Police refused to grant bail to him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 02:59 PM

Former Minister Harish Rao, speaking to reporters, following the arrest of BRS leader Gudem Madhu Sudhan Reddy, in Patancheru on Friday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao has alleged that the ruling Party was forcing the opposition party leaders to join the Congress by foisting false cases.

Speaking to reporters in Patancheru following the arrest of BRS leader Gudem Madhu Sudhan Reddy, younger brother of BRS Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Harish Rao pointed out that the cases filed against Madhusudhan Reddy were bailable, but the Police refused to grant bail to him.

He recalled that the Supreme Court had asked the Police to extend station bail in civil matters, but the government here was not following any such directions. To create terror among the BRS Party leaders, Rao said that hundreds of policemen flocked Madhusudhan Reddy’s residence in Shanthi Nagar in Patancheru at 3 am on Friday though it was an ordinary case.

Accusing the police of acting indecently, he alleged that police him into custody without issuing a notice or FIR copy. He told policemen that no party would stay in power forever. Rao recalled that the BRS government had never resorted to such activities against Opposition parties during their 10-year rule.

The Former Minister has said that the contracts of nearly 30 mines in the Patancheru area expired long ago. However, the officials were not taking any action against them as they were owned by the Congress leaders. Though the mine owned by Madhusudhan Reddy had got all permissions, officials filed three cases against him. Terming it as an act of mudslinging on BRS Party leaders by spreading false messages, Rao said they would take the behaviour of Congress into public and fight in the public court.

Accusing the ruling party of ignoring the public issues, he said people would certainly teach a lesson to them. The Siddipet MLA maintained that the Congress was not worried about the public issues. The government had failed to provide drinking water, irrigation water, and even basic facilities at Government Hospital Sangareddy.

The Congress government failed to keep its electoral promises even though it had completed 100 days, but it was trying to harass the BRS leaders who refused to yield to their pressure to join Congress. He termed the arrest of Reddy as undemocratic.

Harish alleged that police officers maintained that they were carrying out the inquiry following the directions of Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha.