Rythu Bandhu payments completed for 27 lakh farmers, says Tummala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The Rabi installment of the Rythu Bandhu releases have been completed for 27 lakh farmers so far, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao said on Saturday.

Reviewing the status of the Rythu Bandhu disbursal with officials including the Special Chief Secretary (Finance) and the Secretary (Agriculture) at the secretariat, the Minister was informed by officials that the Rythu Bandhu remittances were completed in respect of 40 percent of beneficiaries of the scheme.

He directed them to hasten up the process of disbursal reaching out to all sections of the farmers with assistance due to them as the Yasangi operations were still in progress.

He wanted them to ensure that releases were made every day. Farmers would be covered in a big way from Monday onwards. The next review will be held immediately after Sankranti. The Minister mentioned that the welfare of farmers in particular and the Agriculture sector as a whole were the top most priorities of the new government. Despite the fact that the government has inherited a precarious financial situation, it remained committed to ensure that Rythu Bandhu amounts are released to all farmers in regular and time-bound manner. The farmers need not entertain any doubt about its commitment, he asserted.