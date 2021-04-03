Rythu Bandhu role model for entire nation: KTR

Besides supplying 24 hours free power supply, Rythu Vedikas were also constructed for the benefit of farmers, the Minister said

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme has become a role model for the entire nation. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched numerous schemes including Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to protect the interests of the farming community and develop the agriculture sector. Besides supplying 24 hours free power supply, Rythu Vedikas were also constructed for the benefit of farmers, he said.

Inaugurating a community hall and a graveyard in Haridasnagar of Yellareddypet mandal here on Saturday, the Minister said a number of developmental and welfare schemes were being implemented in the State which could not be found in any other State.

He stated that the Congress and the BJP were unable to digest the developmental activities being implemented by the State and hence, were making baseless allegations against the State government. He exuded confidence that people will teach a befitting lesson to them.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister has sanctioned a tractor, water tanker, and graveyard to every village besides Rythu Vedika to every mandal. Later, Rama Rao felicitated the members of the governing body of Haridaspur, which won national award from the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry for properly utilising natural resources.

National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and others participated in the programme.

