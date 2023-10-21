Sachin Tendulkar lauds Heinrich Klaasen’s “Klass” century against England

By ANI Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai: Cricketers took to social media on Saturday to laud South African batter Heinrich Klaasen for his century in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England.

In the match against England, Klaasen smashed 109 in just 67 balls. His knock was decorated with 12 fours and four sixes and came at a strike rate of over 162. His partnership with Marco Jansen (75 in 42 balls, with three fours and six sixes) and fifties from Reeza Hendricks (85 in 75 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Rassie van der Dussen (60 in 61 balls with eight fours) took SA to 399/7 in 50 overs, which proved to be a match-winning one.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud this “Klass” act.

“Klass act by Klaasen!! He is extremely good at picking the length early and does it better than most. Initially, Marco played sensibly and later attacked brutally. Key partnership to take SA to 399. #ENGvSA,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also called Klaasen a “special player” in white-ball cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also called Klaasen the “best middle order batter” in the world.

“Heinrich Klaasen must the be the best middle order white ball batter in the world these days … those that Bat between 4-6 btw before you all start mentioning Virat … #cwc2023,” tweeted Vaughan.

Klaasen has meanwhile showcased incredible form in white-ball cricket this year. In 15 ODIs for SA this year and 14 ODI innings, he has scored 725 runs at an average of 55.76 and a strike rate of above 147. He has three centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 174.

Even in the T20 league circuit, Klaasen’s record has been remarkable.

In the inaugural SA20 in South Africa this year, he scored 363 runs in nine innings for Durban Super Giants (DSG) at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of above 164. He scored a century and three fifties in the tournament, with 104* as his best score. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA this year, he scored 235 runs at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of over 197, with one century and one fifty. His best score was 110*. He ended as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, he did a one-man carry job for an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up, scoring 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07, with one century and two fifties. He was his side’s leading run-scorer.

In the Men’s Hundred 2023, Klaasen scored 189 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.50, with a fifty and a strike rate of 178.30. His best score was 60. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.