Safety on road for a happy life

Alert! Road accident is the most unwanted thing to happen to a road user. The main causes of accidents are due to human errors like overspeeding, avoiding safety gears like seat belts, not respecting pedestrian crossing rules etc.
As a result of road accidents, approximately 1.35 million people die each year across the globe. Thus road safety is extremely important.
If we follow some common-sense steps like –
(1) Always wear a safety belt while driving and helmet for a two-wheeler
(2) Pedestrian crossing rules
(3) Holding hands of elders while crossing the road, we can reduce the risk of road accidents. As a result, we can live with our families happy.
Olya Roy
Class-II (Rose)
Pallavi Model School, Alwal.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .