Safety on road for a happy life

As a result of road accidents, approximately 1.35 million people die each year across the globe.

Alert! Road accident is the most unwanted thing to happen to a road user. The main causes of accidents are due to human errors like overspeeding, avoiding safety gears like seat belts, not respecting pedestrian crossing rules etc.

If we follow some common-sense steps like –

(1) Always wear a safety belt while driving and helmet for a two-wheeler

(2) Pedestrian crossing rules

(3) Holding hands of elders while crossing the road, we can reduce the risk of road accidents. As a result, we can live with our families happy.

Olya Roy

Class-II (Rose)

Pallavi Model School, Alwal.

