Sai Karteek pair marches into quarters of World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Vishnuvardhan stormed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures at Bhopal on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal match, the duo defeated Orel Kimhi and Shimanov Osek of Israel in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 to march into the last eight stage of the competition.

Results: Pre-quarterfinal: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Vishnuvardhan (IND) bt Orel Kimhi/Shimanov Osek (IL).