TSRTC MD Sajjanar gives quick response to passenger request on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

(File Photo) TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, responded to a female passenger within three minutes after raising a compliant on Twitter about not stopping buses at Patancheru Allwyn bus stop.

Hyderabad: A woman passenger who was aggrieved at the city buses not stopping at the bus stop she was waiting at, was in a pleasant surprise when her complaint on Twitter was responded to within three minutes and that too by TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar.

Nandini, a private employee from the city on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to put up her grievance.

“Please tell your drivers to stop buses at every bus stop. From 9:52 to 10:02, not a single bus stopped at Patancheru Allwyn bus stop. Not even a single bus stopped even after waving the hand as a requesting. This has happened many times. RTC stands for public transport. They stop at other places than at the designated stops. Please do the needful,” Nandini tweeted and tagged TSRTC’s official account and also Sajjanar’s account.

Within three minutes, Sajjanar responded to the tweet and further tagged the TSRTC officials concerned on Twitter, asking them to look into it and take necessary action. The officials too responded to the grievance swiftly.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused to the woman passenger, officials said they will instruct their drivers and conductors to stop the buses at Allwyn bus stop for the passengers. Netizens appreciating the quick response of the corporation and Sajjanar for his promptness towards passenger grievances.