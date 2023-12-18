SALAAR ‘Spectacular’ Trailer Highlights | Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The release trailer for SALAAR delivers an action-packed spectacle, fulfilling fans’ desires for a cinematic experience on the big screen. Prabhas, exuding a commanding presence, particularly shines in the dynamic action sequences. The trailer focuses on the character played by Prabhas, a skilled mechanic in a kingdom governed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

