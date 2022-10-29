Telangana Governor opens two renovated galleries at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: Two galleries – South Indian Minor Arts Gallery and Indian Bronze Gallery – were inaugurated at the Salar Jung Museum by the Governor, Tamilsai Soundararajan, who also is the chairperson of Salar Jung Museum Board, here on Saturday. Later, the Governor chaired the SJM Board meeting.

For the Indian Bronze gallery which was organised in 1968, renovation workers were taken up in the year 2019-20 and the gallery has 108 objects. It has a varied panorama in bronze, in the form of Hindu, Jain and Buddhist iconography. These come from various parts of India as well as Nepal and Tibet.

Reorganising of the South Indian minor Art gallery which was set up in the year 1968, was taken up in 2018-19 and the renovated gallery was inaugurated today with 138 objects on display. The gallery is focused on wood carvings from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.