Salman Khan compliments Allu Arjun, the latter tweets back

Hyderabad: Soon after the release of his much-anticipated single ‘Seetimaar’, Bollywood star Salman Khan on Monday took to his Twitter handle to appreciate Telugu Icon Star Allu Arjun.

Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun#SeetiMaar https://t.co/St8cWOmNKX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021

Thank you soo much Salman garu . It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you . Thank you for your love . 🖤AA — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 26, 2021

Reacting to the gesture from Salman, Allu Arjun responded on Twitter saying, “Thank you soo much Salman garu . It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward to the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you . Thank you for your love.”

The peppy track ‘Seetimaar’ originally from Allu Arjun’s 2017 action comedy ‘DJ: Duvvada Jagannadam’ was among popular hits in the list of music lovers.

The remake of the song featuring the Hindi star Salman Khan and Disha Patani has generated a debate among netizens soon after its release on YouTube. Some netizens felt that the song is just a copy of Telugu original single while some others compared Salman with Allu Arjun debating on the dance moves.