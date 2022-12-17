Salman Khan shares an emotional video of Akshay Kumar

An old video of Akshay Kumar in which he was seen sobbing and turning extremely emotional, caught the attention of Salman.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, shares an emotional video of Akshay Kumar and adds the message, “God bless you Akki,” as the two celebrities interact positively on social media. They both thank one other and wish each other well. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have a long history of friendship.

On the sets of the show, he heard a voicemail that his sister Alka had left for him on the programme. “You are the one who has always stood by me,” she added in the clip. “I appreciate everything you did for me because you gave me the affection of a parent, a friend, and a brother (sic).”

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Salman wrote, “I just came across something that I thought I must share with ev1. God bless u akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, Keep working n may god always be with u brother.. @akshaykumar (sic).” In reply, Akshay Kumar also re-shared the video and wrote, “Really touched by your msg @beingsalmankhan. Bahot achha laga. God bless you too. Shine on (sic).”

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in ‘OMG 2’, an upcoming satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ Along with Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. Apart from this, he is also working for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming films ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ – both to hit the theatres in 2023. a