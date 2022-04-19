Samaira is all for body positivity

Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Fulfilling a long-cherished dream brings satisfaction of a different kind. Samaira Wallani, who succeeded in turning her dream to reality, will vouch for the joy those moments brought into her life.

It was Samaira’s dream to become a model but she got married early and didn’t get any chance to take part in beauty pageants. Having explored different fields, including working for an airlines biggie, Emirates, as a part of their ground staff, and as the marketing head in an MNC, she finally took a step towards a beauty pageant.

Samaira represented Hyderabad in the Glammonn Mrs India Plus Size 2021 and won the crown too! “I should thank my husband for making me do what I had always wanted to do. He saw a Glammonn post on Instagram and asked me to give it a try, as walking for a beauty pageant was always my dream, and I just wanted to tell the world ‘being plus size is also beautiful’.”

Loving ourselves is the most important thing in life. And when it comes to existing beauty standards in the beauty pageants, it gets tougher for plus size women to grab chances. Added to that are the bullying, body-shaming and loss of confidence, which makes it difficult for them to overcome the body image issues, says Samaira.

But before walking the ramp, she started working as a makeup artist and converted her passion to profession by starting her own makeup studio – Stylicious By Sam Makeup Studio & Academy – in 2017. “Hyderabad is one of the coolest cities for makeup industry, which is why my studio is doing very well,” shares Samaira.

Balancing both the academy and the studio was challenging for Samaira, who has now taken steps to conduct classes during the off-season when weddings don’t take place. Meanwhile, Samaira has also tried her luck in the film industry and acted in ‘Hyderabadi Nawabs 2’, which gave her more exposure in the film industry.

Speaking about her Glammonn journey and winning the crown, Samaira says that it was a tough fight with other contestants in the pageant. “We had four rounds, and needed to get groomed properly before getting on to the pageant. Coming from the makeup industry made it a bit easy for me to carry myself confidently on the ramp, while winning the crown boosted my confidence,” she says.

“All thanks to my family and friends who trusted me and supported me in my journey – it helped me win this crown. I would surely work hard and represent our country internationally too,” concludes Samaira.

