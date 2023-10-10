Samantha turns heads in ‘Barbie’ saree, fans say she’s giving H’wood stars a run for their money

| Samantha Turns Heads In Barbie Saree Fans Say Shes Giving Hwood Stars A Run For Their Money

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 01:57 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday shared some stunning photos of herself in a magnetic pink saree that she teamed with a bralette-like blouse. Taking to Instagram, the actor captioned the post, “My mad little artist @rohit_bhatkar Part time hair magician. Full time photographer @momenteroo 😁.”

The ‘Kushi’ actor wore the outfit, a handwoven Banaras saree from the brand Ekaya, for an event she attended in Dubai. Sam debuted a short hairdo with the look. “Loveeeee your hair like this Sam,” complimented actor Amy Jackson.

“Hollywood heroines andharni shed ki pampidham ani fix iyara sam garu (sic),” wrote a fan in the comments section. “barbie? i only know samantha,” added another fan.

Recently, Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya began trending on social media for sharing a photo of their dog Hash on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Vibe.” The former couple are co-parenting their dogs post divorce.

