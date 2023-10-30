Sampath Tummala elected as head of NRAI-Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Hyderabad chapter on Monday announced its new managing committee. Sampath Tummala has been elected as the Head of NRAI, Hyderabad while Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy and Kavitha Mantha, from Hyderabad chapter were elevated to national roles as members of the National Managing Committee, NRAI, according to a press release.

The office bearers and managing committee of the Hyderabad chapter of the NRAI for 2023-25 include Sandeep Balasubramanian, co-chapter Head, Ketan Agarwal, treasurer and Faisa J Tayabali, joint secretary. The newly elected members are Pranay Reddy, Suma C, Sarita, N Sriram, Jiten Lalwani, Yash Trivedi, Shravan Juvvadi and Ronak Singhi, the press release added.