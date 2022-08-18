Samsung launches Galaxy Z series smartphones in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India on unveiling of Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Flip4 in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday launched its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 premium smartphones in Hyderabad. They are now open for booking online and across retail stores.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB 128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB 256GB variants. Its bespoke edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999. Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and a 3700 mAh battery, which can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB 256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB 512GB variant. Consumers can purchase the 12GB 1TB variant on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999. It has a 4400mAh battery. The new taskbar provides PC-like multitasking enabling smooth switching between apps, easy access to favourite and recently used apps and launch of multiple windows. Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Customers who book these will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 31,999 for Rs 2,999. Customers get up to Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards. An upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 is also given. The deliveries start on August 27. Sales at stores will begin from September 2.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said the new models and their variants are now imported. Samsung has a manufacturing unit at Noida and may later consider making these premium phones here. It has already started production of models like the S22, which were earlier imported, he said.

He said the company has not faced any shortage of chips and electronic components in recent times. On a query if the rising tension between China and Taiwan is a concern for the company, Babbar said the company was not dependent on them.