Samsung may miss 300mn phone sales mark for 1st time in 9 years

According to reports coming in from South Korea via GizmoChina, it is estimated that the South Korean tech giant would likely achieve nearly 270 million phones shipped out this year.

By | Published: 12:45 pm

Seoul: Samsung is being projected not to to hit the 300 million phone sales mark in 2020, after nine straight years of consistently massive sales globally.

According to reports coming in from South Korea via GizmoChina, it is estimated that the South Korean tech giant would likely achieve nearly 270 million phones shipped out this year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, Samsung confirmed 189 million phones shipped, which is still a pretty good number given the raging global Covid pandemic this year.

As per the report, the smartphone maker has set a goal of eclipsing 307 million units in 2021 by expanding its mid-range and low-end 5G smartphone lineup and promoting the ever-widening segment of foldable models.

Of 307 million units slated for 2021, nearly 287 million units which means nearly 93 per cent, are going to be smartphones, while the remaining nearly 20 million units that is seven per cent, would likely be from its feature phones.

In addition, it is also expected that of these 287 million projected exports of Samsung smartphones, 50 million are likely going to be flagship models.